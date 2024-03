Harris has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies due to right plantar fascia injury maintenance.

It doesn't appear that Harris has suffered a new injury, but the Magic are being cautious with the 29-year-old guard on the second leg of a back-to-back Friday. Markelle Fultz, Anthony Black, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Harris' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Portland.