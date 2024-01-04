Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings with a right calf strain, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. He'll finish with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes.

Harris drew the starting nod for Wednesday's tilt but didn't start the second half. However, it's now known he sustained a right calf strain and will not return to the contest. With the Magic already missing Cole Anthony (quad), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black, Trevelin Queen, and Caleb Houstan should be in line for large roles. Harris's next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.