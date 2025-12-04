Bitadze accumulated eight points (4-4 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Spurs.

Bitadze has really been a big part of Orlando's defense, posting a steal and a block in each of his last five games and in seven of his last eight. Bitadze averages 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 16.9 minutes this season, making him an elite blocks specialist with potential to contribute in the points and rebounds categories as well.