Bitadze chipped in five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 win over Toronto.

Bitadze racked up seven combined steals and blocks, while sneakily handing out a season-high six assists. Although his offensive game is limited, he has been able to do just enough in the other categories to maintain 12-team relevance. However, Wendell Carter (hand) is due back shortly, something that will eliminate any value for Bitadze. For now, he should be viewed as a defensive streamer who can provide decent numbers in the rebounds column.