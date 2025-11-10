Bitadze posted two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 15 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Bitadze's role backing up Wendell Carter is seemingly solidified, and while he did not produce much offensively, he was able to record three blocks and averages 1.3 swats this season. Bitadze will continue to come off the bench, and his value seems to stem purely from his ability to block shots.