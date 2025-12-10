Bitadze ended with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Heat.

Bitadze extends his blocks streak to eight, averaging 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks across 17.4 minutes in that span. He has done a fine job backing up Wendell Carter and continues to be a great source of blocks and rebounds for fantasy managers.