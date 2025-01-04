Bitadze finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 106-97 win over the Raptors.

Bitadze has established himself as a proven two-way presence for the Magic down low, but he's been performing above the most optimistic predictions in recent weeks. The big man recorded his fourth double-double across his last five appearances while establishing a season-high mark in assists and tying his season-best output in blocks. BItadze is firmly entrenched as a starter in the Magic's depleted frontcourt, but he's making a strong case to remain in that role for the long term, as he's averaging 12.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.