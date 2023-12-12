Bitadze totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 29 minutes during Monday's 104-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

This was the second game in a row that Bitadze tallied four blocks, and it was his fifth game of the season with at least four. Wendell Carter (finger) has been sidelined since Nov. 2 and still doesn't have a concrete return date, so Bitadze will continue to benefit in the meantime. Through five December games, he's averaging 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 blocks.