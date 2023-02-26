Bitadze chipped in six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in nine minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Pacers.

In his Magic debut, Bitadze posted quality numbers in his limited time off the bench, but he may not be a regular factor in the rotation in most games. Orlando was without Jonathan Isaac (knee) on Saturday, which cleared the way for Bitadze to claim a spot on the second unit. Assuming Isaac is back in action Monday in New Orleans, Bitadze may struggle to see the court with Isaac and Moritz Wagner seemingly locked in as the Magic's top two frontcourt reserves.