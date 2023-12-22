Bitadze didn't appear in Thursday's 118-114 loss to the Bucks due to a coach's decision.

Bitadze saw a run of 20 consecutive starts come to an end Wednesday against the Heat when Wendell Carter returned to action. Bitadze tallied just four points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 12 minutes during that matchup and didn't see any playing time during Thursday's defeat. While Bitadze had some flashes of production in his starting role, he'll likely be on the fringes of Orlando's frontcourt rotation now that Carter is back on the court.