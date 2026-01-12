Bitadze ended Sunday's 128-118 win over the Pelicans with 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes.

With Wendell Carter (hip) ruled out, Bitadze made his first start of the season and played a season high in minutes, and he responded with his first double-double. The 26-year-old center hadn't played more than 20 minutes since Oct. 29 however, and unless Carter's injury proved to be more serious than expected, Bitadze will have a hard time following up this performance, especially with Moritz Wagner (knee) also back and looking for minutes in the frontcourt.