Bitadze chipped in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 victory over the Bulls.

Bitadze's season-high 11 rebounds helped him record his second double-double of the season. The 24-year-old center has consistently produced defensively since being inserted into the starting lineup, averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.3 rebounds across his last six appearances. Bitadze should continue to see an enhanced role with Wendell Carter (hand) out for multiple weeks.