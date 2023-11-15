Bitadze supplied 14 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to Brooklyn.

Bitadze has been part of the starting lineup over the past five matchups with Wendell Carter (finger) sidelined. Although Bitadze has seen consistent minutes in his new role, he's been an unreliable contributor, as he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of his starts. However, he's recorded multiple steals in three of those matchups and has totaled eight blocks. Since taking on a starting role, he's averaged 9.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. While Carter is set to miss multiple weeks, Bitadze will likely have to perform more consistently if he hopes to retain a relatively sizable role upon Carter's return.