Bitadze headed to the locker room late in the second quarter due to a right hip contusion and is questionable to return.

Bitadze exited at the 2:38 mark in the second quarter and looked to be holding his back before heading to the locker room. He was later diagnosed with a right hip contusion, and his return to Sunday's game is questionable. Wendell Carter and Jonathan Isaac would be in line for minutes off the bench for as long as Bitadze is out of the game.