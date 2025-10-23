Bitadze scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 125-121 win over Miami.

Bitadze performed well in limited playing time, flirting with a double-double while backing up Wendell Carter. While Bitadze's role will be uncertain once Moritz Wagner (knee) returns, these types of performances should keep Bitadze on fantasy managers' radar in the meantime.