Bitadze provided 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 victory over the Bulls.

Bitadze was perfect from the floor and only missed one of his four attempts from the charity stripe in what was a strong showing for the six-year veteran. Bitadze has five double-doubles this season, and he's averaging 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game since being promoted to a starting role on Nov. 4.