Bitadze recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to Indiana.

Bitadze took care of business on the boards in Wednesday's loss, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while ending as one of six Magic players in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Bitadze set a new season high in rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He has now tallied a double-digit point total in two straight outings.