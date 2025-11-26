Bitadze logged 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 win over Philadelphia.

Bitadze returned to action after missing Sunday's loss to Boston due to a sore left ankle, falling one rebound short of what would have been his first double-double of the season Tuesday. Firmly established as the backup behind Wendell Carter, Bitadze has provided Orlando with a serviceable rim protector off the bench. Through 18 games, he has averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 16.9 minutes per contest.