Bitadze (illness) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Bitadze has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up after missing the previous contest due to an illness. With Wendell Carter (knee) sidelined, Bitadze and Moritz Wagner should garner major roles in Orlando's frontcourt. Over his last four appearances (all starts), Bitadze has averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game.