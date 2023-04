Bitadze closed with 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 101-84 loss to Brooklyn.

The Magic rested several starters, allowing Bitadze to see a more significant role than usual. The big man took full advantage of the opportunity while tying a season-high mark in boards. Bitadze could find himself in the starting lineup for the regular-season finale Sunday at Miami, given the Magic has nothing to play for anymore.