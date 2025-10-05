Bitadze posted six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat.

Bitadze grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and knocked down a rare three-pointer. The 26-year-old center is likely to back up Wendell Carter to open this season, as Moritz Wagner is still recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in December 2024 and isn't guaranteed to return by Opening Night.