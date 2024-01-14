Bitadze ended with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Bitadze failed to score in double digits for the third game in a row, but he continues to find ways to impact the action even if he's seeing limited minutes in a starting role. Bitadze has started in each of Orlando's last eight games, grabbing at least seven rebounds six times in that span and averaging 7.6 points with 8.1 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per game.