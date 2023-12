Bitadze isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Heat.

Wendell Carter will replace Bitadze in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the last 20 games with a fractured finger. Bitadze has averaged just 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.3 minutes across his previous three appearances coming off the bench this season. However, Carter will be on a minutes restriction against Miami, and Bitadze will likely split backup center minutes with Moritz Wagner.