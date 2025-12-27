Bitadze (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Bitadze has missed Orlando's last two games due to a strained left knee and could miss a third Saturday. If the big man remains sidelined, Jonathan Isaac will likely continue to see increased playing time. Over his last five appearances, Bitadze has averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals across 15.8 minutes per game off the bench.