Bitadze is starting Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Bitadze will make his return to the rotation Tuesday after falling out of favor down the stretch of February. He figures to share time at center with Moritz Wagner after Wendell Carter was a late scratch due to ankle soreness. Bitadze has started one other game this year for Orlando, totaling 14 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Jan. 11 against New Orleans.