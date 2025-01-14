Now Playing

Bitadze (hip) did not practice Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bitadze left Sunday's game against the 76ers early and is dealing with a right hip contusion. The Magic will be releasing their injury report Tuesday afternoon or evening, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Magic slapped a questionable tag on the center. Jonathan Isaac could see more run if Bitadze is unable to give it a go.

