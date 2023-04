Bitadze is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bitadze made a spot start Friday against the Nets, but he'll return to his regular bench role with Wendell Carter (hip) moving to the first unit. Bitadze is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season while appearing off the bench in all but one of his 37 outings.