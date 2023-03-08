Bitadze finished with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 loss to Milwaukee.

With Wendell Carter (hip) sidelined, Bitadze saw an expanded role and posted his best performance with his new team. It was his second-best outing of the season, behind only a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double he had while playing for the Pacers on Oct. 22. If Carter remains sidelined, Bitadze could continue to garner an increased role in Orlando's frontcourt, but his overall value remains limited as long as Moritz Wagner is operating as the starter.