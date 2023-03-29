Bitadze registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bitadze played as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter, ending his night with a line worthy of 12-team leagues. While he can certainly be a viable asset at times, Bitadze's role is simply too unpredictable at this point. The fact he only played six minutes in the previous game and has sat out three of the past nine games should be all the convincing you need to view him as nothing more that a situational streamer.