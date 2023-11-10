Bitadze notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 loss to Atlanta.

Bitadze has been starting with Wendell Carter (finger) sidelined for the foreseeable future and has played well in this new temporary role. The big man has scored in double digits in two of his three outings as a starter while grabbing at least five rebounds each time. He's averaging 23.0 minutes per game in a starting role and figures to remain as such while Carter is out.