Bitadze finished Wednesday's 121-111 loss to Cleveland with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes.

Bitadze didn't offer much in the loss, continuing his recent mediocrity. Although he has been the starter for over a month, he is barely inside the top 120 in standard leagues over that time. Unless you are desperate for blocks and rebounds, there are likely better options available on a lot of waiver wires.