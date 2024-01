Bitadze provided 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to Atlanta.

Bitadze has done a good job playing a starting role in recent weeks, and his two-way contributions have made him a valuable contributor for the Magic while also pushing him to fantasy relevancy. Through his last 10 games, Bitadze is averaging 7.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.