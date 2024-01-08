Bitadze produced 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 overtime win over Atlanta.

Bitadze was impressive on both ends of the court Sunday, grabbing double-digit rebounds for the fifth time this season and posting his 12th outing with 10 or more points. Bitadze is having a strong season and seems to have settled in well in a starting role, though the injury issues of Wendell Carter (knee) have pushed him into a more prominent role. He's averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 25 starts so far.