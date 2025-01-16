Bitadze (concussion) won't play in Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Bitadze will miss his second straight contest Friday due to a concussion. Wendell Carter should draw another start in his absence. Bitadze's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Denver.
