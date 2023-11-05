Bitadze supplied 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over the Lakers.

Orlando opted to start Bitadze while keeping Moritz Wagner in his role with the second unit amid Wendell Carter's (finger) surgery. Bitadze and Wagner bring similar passing skills to Orlando's offense and should help enable Orlando's key contributors in cuts and on on the perimeter. Bitadze's largest sample size is 13.6 minutes per game across 95 appearances with the Pacers in 2020-21 and 2021-22, which yielded 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.