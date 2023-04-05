Bitadze notched 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bitadze played as the primary backup behind Wendell Cater, cobbling together another intriguing performance. It appears as though he has usurped Moritz Wagner in the pecking order, a move that should be noted by managers, even in 12-team formats. If he can see close to 20 minutes per game for the remainder of the season, there is possibly enough meat on the bone for him to be added down the stretch.