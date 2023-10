Bitadze amassed seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal across five minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over the Rockets.

Although Bitadze's playing time was limited Wednesday, he had an efficient performance off the bench during the blowout win. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game over 38 appearances between the Pacers and Magic last year, and it seems unlikely that he'll have a prominent role during the 2023-24 campaign.