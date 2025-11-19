Bitadze finished Tuesday's 121-113 victory over Golden State with six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 14 minutes.

Bitadze continues to backup Wendell Carter at the center position, and has been productive in limited playing time, averaging 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 16.6 minutes. While it appears that Carter's role in the starting lineup has been cemented, Bitadze does provide a lot of value in the blocks and field goal percentage categories, and would be a must-add if Carter were to miss time.