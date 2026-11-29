Bitadze provided four points (2-5 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-91 win over the Wizards.

Bitadze moved into the starting lineup alongside Wendell Carter after Anthony Black was earlier ruled out due to a back injury. Despite scoring just four points, Bitadze rewarded anyone who managed to snap him up off waivers, producing season-high numbers in both rebounds and blocks. With that said, given Black could return as soon as Sunday against the Pistons, Bitadze is not someone fantasy managers need to be attached to.