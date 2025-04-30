Bitadze posted no counting stats over two minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bitadze saw just a total of 11 minutes in this series, as the Magic relied mostly on Wendell Carter at center. He saw some decent playing time in the regular season, however, posting averages of 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals in 20.4 minutes while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Bitadze is under contract for two more years and is likely to open the 2025-26 season as Carter's backup.