Bitadze (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Bitadze will miss a third straight game due to a concussion, and this will lead to Wendell Carter earning another start in the frontcourt alongside Paolo Banchero. Bitadze's next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Tuesday.
