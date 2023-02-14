Bitadze agreed to a contract with the Magic on Monday.

After recently being let go by the Pacers, Bitadze has quickly found a new home with the Magic. The fourth-year pro averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.6 minutes per game over his 21 appearances with Indiana this season. While Bitadze is not likely to be fantasy relevant for the remainder of the season, Orlando is a man down in their center rotation with Mo Bamba now on the Lakers. Bitazde figures to compete with Moritz Wagner for minutes off the bench moving forward.