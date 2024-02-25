Bitadze is starting Sunday's game against Atlanta, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bitadze has been an inconsistent part of Orlando's rotation recently, but he'll join the starting lineup Sunday since Paolo Banchero (illness) has been ruled out. Over 31 starts this year, Bitadze has averaged 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.