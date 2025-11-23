Bitadze will start Sunday's game against Boston.

With Wendell Carter (ankle) sidelined in the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back set, Bitadze will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last five appearances, the big man has averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per contest. However, he's likely to see a significant uptick in minutes as a member of the starting five.