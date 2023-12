Bitadze will start Friday's game against the Knicks after Wendell Carter (knee) was scratched from the lineup.

The Magic initially announced that Carter would start at center but later ruled him out due to tendinitis in his right knee, so Bitadze will slot in at the five for his first start since Dec. 17. Across 20 starts this season, Bitadze has averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.