Bitadze and the Magic agreed to a three-year, $25 million contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In his first full season with the Magic, Bitadze made 62 appearances and 33 starts. As a starter, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals in 23.8 minutes. As a reserve, Bitadze averaged just 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game. Wendell Carter has two years left on his current deal, so Bitadze projects to be a backup again in 2024-25.