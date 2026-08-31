Bitadze recorded 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 30 minutes during Georgia's 101-74 win over Montenegro in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old averaged 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 67.6 percent from the field during the 2025-26 regular season, but his path to playing time has become even more crowded following the Magic's offseason addition of Nikola Vucevic. With Vucevic and Wendell Carter both in the mix at center, Bitadze may struggle to see enough minutes to provide consistent fantasy value in 2026-27.