Bitadze supplied 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss to the Knicks.

Bitadze held things down in the paint for Orlando in Friday's contest, leading all Magic players in rebounds and blocks while tallying the lone double-double of the game. Bitadze has recorded a double-double in 12 outings this season, including in four of his last five appearances.