Bitadze provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 victory over the Kings.

Bitadze paced the Magic in rebounding off the bench en route registering a double-double, his first of the month of March. The veteran big man has still averaged just 4.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks in 13.2 minutes while shooting 54.1 percent from the field through 14 games this month, and his fantasy value should remain capped while Wendell Carter is healthy.