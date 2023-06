Bitadze's $2.07 million team option was exercised by the Magic on Thursday.

Bitadze had a limited role with the Pacers early in the 2022-23 campaign, but his role picked up over 17 appearances with Orlando down the stretch. After signing with his new team, he averaged 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game, and he'll attempt to build upon his success during the 2023-24 season.